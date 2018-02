Defender: Neymar was ‘looking for’ trouble

Neymar has been accused of “looking for things” during Paris Saint-Germain’s clash with Marseille, with his actions ultimately resulting in a broken metatarsal.



The Brazilian forward was forced from the field in tears on Sunday as Ligue 1 leaders PSG sought to see out a 3-0 victory over arch-rivals. He had been subjected to eight fouls during an outing cut short 10 minutes from the end, with the 26-year-old having already entered the contest as the most fouled performer in Europe’s top divisions.



While there is no suggestion that anybody has ever intended to cause Neymar harm with the rough treatment, Marseille defender Jordan Amavi has suggested that the South American often asks for trouble. He told RMC following a feisty encounter with PSG: "We played normally against Neymar. I found him looking for things [fouls].”



"I am just telling you what I saw on the pitch. He waited for us to press and then released the ball at the last minute. What did he expect? Personally, I do not know, I think he was looking for things though. He reaped a little of what he sows.”



"Everybody knows that he has the talent, but he waited for us to press before releasing the ball."



It has already been reported that certain Marseille players warned the match officials during the game that they were growing tired of Neymar’s antics.