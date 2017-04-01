Defensive duo agrees summer move to AC Milan
01 April at 10:20AC Milan are reported to have reached a verbal agreement with two defenders, Mateo Musacchio and Sead Kolasinac, Il Corriere dello Sport reports. The Villareal’s centre-half is a long time target of the rossoneri who tried to sign him last summer too.
Economical struggles, however, prevented AC Milan from completing the signing of the Argentinian defender who has reportedly agreed to move to the San Siro in the summer although his club has yet to reach an agreement with the Serie A giants.
Musacchio is not willing to extend his contract expiring in 2018, therefore AC Milan representatives believe an agreement should not be too difficult to be reached.
The Italian paper also confirms our exclusive news. Earlier this week, we reported that the rossoneri have reached an agreement with Schalke 04 and Bosnia left-back Sead Kolasinac. The contract of the 23-year-old with the Bundesliga giants expires in June and AC Milan are set to sign him as a free agent at the beginning of the 2017/18 campaign.
Go to comments