Dejan Savicevic names his AC Milan heir

Dejan Savicevis wrote some amazing pages of AC Milan’s history book. The former Jugoslavia International scored 34 goals in 144 appearances with the rossoneri and won eight trophies including one Champions League and three Serie A titles.



The 51-year-old commented the moment of AC Milan on Milan TV, here’s what he said.

“I didn’t see the last game [against Austria Wien] but I saw the goals of AC Milan. I am happy because they won against my ‘enemies’ of Wien because I played with the other team of the city. It was a great win with many goals and that made things better.”



“I haven’t seen a single game of AC Milan this season so I can’t really judge the work of Montella. I trust him and I am sure he can improve from last season.”



“I think Suso and I are pretty similar. He scored a great goal yesterday. He is left-footed and has some amazing skills. He is an amazing player, he can invent anything from one moment to another. He is really unpredictable and I think this is a unique quality in this AC Milan side.”

