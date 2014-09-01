Del Piero explains differences between Messi and Dybala

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero talked to Sky Sport about the incredible form of his successor Paulo Dybala.



The Argentinean has 53 goals in 100 Juventus appearances and has already scored 10 goals in 8 games in all competitions this season.



La Joya has been linked with becoming the ‘next Lionel Messi’ and the former Juventus star has explained the differences between the Argentinean duo.



“Paulo has much more freedom this season. He plays with his own tempo, he doesn’t follow the rhythm of the rest of the team. That’s what Messi has been doing in the last few years. He makes the rest of the team follow him, not other way around.”



“Last season he was the link between attack and midfield, he used to play in midfield and was moving a lot. This year he mostly plays in attack and that’s something Messi has always done in his career because he has always played in an amazing team with a stunning midfield that allowed him to ‘rest’ up front while the other were doing the dirty job.”