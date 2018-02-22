Long-time international team-mates and now Alessandro De Piero has been explaining to Sky, why Gennaro Gattuso has been so successful since taking over the reins at AC Milan.



Having won seven of their last eight games, the Rossoneri are making a serious assault on the Champions League places for next season and the former Juventus legend revealed the reason why.



“The biggest quality Gattuso brings to the team is that he motivated from the heart.



“He shows passion and energy in every aspect of the game and this has been transmitted to the his playing squad.

“This is the secret of his Milan.”



Last Sunday’s 2-0 win against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico demonstrated just how far forward the team has come since Gattuso replaced Vincenzo Montella.



The former Rossoneri player only has a contract until the end of the current campaign but it seems unthinkable that he will not extend his stay beyond this time.