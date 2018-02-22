Former Juventus star Alessandro Del Piero was hugely criticized by some Juventus fans after that the former bianconeri star criticized his friend and former team-mate Gigi Buffon for his claims against Michael Oliver.“When Gigi spoke about the referee I couldn’t understand him, honestly. I don’t understand why he talked about the previous fixture. In football you analyze the present. I understand that it’s a frustrating situation but I think that he will think about what I said and possibly say different words in a few days”, Del Piero told Sky Sport after Juventus’ 3-1 win against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.Bianconeri fans didn’t appreciate Del Piero’s words and have been hugely criticizing him on social media.The former no. 10 hit back at criticism yesterday: “I respect every opinion but who has insulted me over the last few days saying that I am against Buffon or that I am happy for Juventus’ elimination does not deserve any kind of attention. Where will we end up? Ale”.