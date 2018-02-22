Del Piero hits back at criticisms of Juventus fans
15 April at 10:30Former Juventus star Alessandro Del Piero was hugely criticized by some Juventus fans after that the former bianconeri star criticized his friend and former team-mate Gigi Buffon for his claims against Michael Oliver.
“When Gigi spoke about the referee I couldn’t understand him, honestly. I don’t understand why he talked about the previous fixture. In football you analyze the present. I understand that it’s a frustrating situation but I think that he will think about what I said and possibly say different words in a few days”, Del Piero told Sky Sport after Juventus’ 3-1 win against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.
Bianconeri fans didn’t appreciate Del Piero’s words and have been hugely criticizing him on social media.
The former no. 10 hit back at criticism yesterday: “I respect every opinion but who has insulted me over the last few days saying that I am against Buffon or that I am happy for Juventus’ elimination does not deserve any kind of attention. Where will we end up? Ale”.
