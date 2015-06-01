Former captain of Juventus Alex Del Piero spoke at the program "Un Giorno di Pecora" on Rai Radio1:

"I'm always cheering for Juve, my heart is Bianconero and for the Champions League final I hope for a win. I hope with all my heart but also with the head, because Juve today has a state of form and awareness such as to beat Real Madrid, who have their own chance."

"After making a big shopping campaign with foreigners, I hope Juve can continue with the Italians, as they always have. Italian players to buy? There are so many strong youngsters like Belotti or Insigne, but I do not think either Torino or Napoli would sell them."