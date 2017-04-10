Juventus legendary captain Alessandro Del Piero put his stamp on the pregame discussion on the even of the hugely important Juventus v. Barcelona matchup tomorrow to begin the final group of eight in the Champions League. The Bianconeri number 10 sees individuals as the key factors for Juve, namely Dybala and Higuain:

"Dybala has grown a lot and has everything to do it again. He can reach the level of the best in the world, I have no doubt he has talent and head, which is perhaps even more important. I hope that he remains the in Turin, perhaps forever, but I'm sure that could be a star even at Barcelona or Madrid. Higuain? He's having an excellent season has not arrived at Juve to beat his record of goals, but to win. Having said that surely Juve will need his goals, especially in the Champions League. Neymar will win the Ballon d'Or? Surely that will come, and this year has already put him on the right track."