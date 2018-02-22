Del Piero reveals when Buffon should retire
05 April at 18:10Juventus legend Alessandro del Piero has revealed as to when Gianluigi Buffon should retire from football.
The 40-year-old Buffon has been at Juventus since his early days in 2001 and has been at the Turin based club for 17 years now. He is still going strong and the Italian has appeared 16 times in goal for the Old Lady this season too.
His former national and club teammate Del Piero, who left Juventus in 2012, was recently talking to Sky and was asked about Buffon's future and when he should retire. The legendary striker said: "When Buffon leaves, I don't know."
"For sure, a champion like him must leave when he doesn't have the passion for what he does. When he can't improve anymore and he can't play.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
