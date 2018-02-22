Del Piero reveals why Real Madrid hammered Juventus
09 April at 18:12Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero claims the Old Lady should have done better in their 3-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final clash at the Allianz Stadium.
A brace from Cristiano Ronaldo and a goal from Marcelo meant the Spanish capital club sealed a comfortable win during their trip to Italy. The former Italy international stressed that he was unhappy with Massimiliano Allegri’s men’s display at home.
“I did not like Juventus’ game against Real Madrid. They could have done something different. It's not a team in decline and after such a blow it was not easy to win even against Benevento. I saw Juventus team, giving away goals and making too many mistakes. Defensively, they should have done better,” Del Piero told Sky Sports.
The return leg will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday. It will be difficult for Juventus to overcome a 3-0 deficit, especially when one of their star forwards, Paulo Dybala is suspended for the match.
