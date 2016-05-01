Juventus and Italian football legend Alessandro del Piero was present at a recent NBA game in the United States.

The 43-year-old was gracing the occasion of Italian Heritage Night during the game between LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves, which the Clippers lost by 118-126 at the Staples Center.

Del Piero stepped onto the court as well, as he was seen kicking small balls from the court to the stands.

