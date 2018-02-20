Del Piero: ‘Tottenham won’t win the Champions League’

Former Juventus star Alessandro Del Piero talked to Sky Sport about the Old Lady’s campaign. The former no.10 was asked his thoughts on the title race with Napoli but also on the bianconeri return leg in Champions League against Tottenham.



“I believe Juve can replicate the first 10 minutes of the opening leg. Wembley is a fantastic stadium the atmosphere will be crazy. Juventus must be light hearted and be without mercy, like they did at the beginning of the first game.”



“I think they didn’t expect such a strong comeback by Tottenham but Juventus can win in London. It will be disappointing for Juve to be eliminated by Tottenham, a team that will not win the Champions League. That’s one of the reasons why I think Juve will qualify.”



​Juventus’ home game against Atalanta was postponed yesterday and the former captain of the bianconeri commented the decision: “Maybe they could have wait a bit longer even if it’s hard to play in that conditions. Dybala? He has quality he is a real number 10 who can link attack and midfield.”