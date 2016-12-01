Dele Alli: Barcelona and Real Madrid to go head to head for Spurs star next summer
08 January at 16:47Barcelona and Real Madrid could be battling it out for Tottenham midfield star Dele Alli next summer, according to the Daily Mirror.
The Englishman has just signed a new contract with the Spurs and the player’s current deal is set to expire in June 2022. Alli has 11 goals in 25 appearances with the North London club so far this season and the English tabloid claims that a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid would turn him into a true world-class footballer, just like former Tottenham star Gareth Bale who is the second most expensive footballer in the history of football after Paul Pogba, but the first one to be paid € 100 million in the history of the game.
The Daily Mirror fails to specify whether any of the two LaLiga giants have made offers for the talented English International yet, but both clubs are understood to be interested in signing the player.
Alli has been offered £1-million-a-week to join a Chinese Super League club, but the player has refused a switch to China.
