Dele Alli: Real Madrid ready to splash the cash for Spurs star in the summer
22 January at 12:10Real Madrid are interested in signing Tottenham star Dele Alli and, according to a report of the Sunday Express, the LaLiga giants are “ready to do whatever it takes” to sign one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in the football panorama.
Real Madrid are planning a huge clear-out in the summer when they will be allowed to bring in new recruits. The Merengues have received a one window transfer ban and are being banned from signing new players in January. The penalty imposed by FIFA, however, ends as the currently transfer window shuts, leaving the last Champions League winners free to sign new players in the summer.
With James Rodriguez who is heavily linked with leaving the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer, Alli could become a potential replacement for the Colombian attacking midfielder who is a transfer target of Manchester United, Chelsea, Juventus and Inter.
According to the Express Alli would cost Real Madrid more than £ 50 million (€ 58 million) and the England International could be tempted to leave despite signing a contract extension with the Spurs this past September.
Share on