Dele Alli: Spurs star reportedly offered $ 1K a week to join Chinese Super League
07 January at 16:28Tottenham star Dele Alli has been offered $ 1.000-a-week by several Chinese Super League clubs to move to the Far East in January, ESPN reports. The highly rated attacking midfielder is the hero of White Hart Lane after last week’s brace which helped the Spurs to beat Chelsea in a derby of London clash.
ESPN fail to name the clubs interested in signing the England International but Alli’s China transfer links confirm once again that big-money investments are the way Chinese clubs want to use to take their national league to the next level.
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has recently claimed that he believed Alli’s market value is at least € 60 million and that the England International will be among Europe’s top-class stars for the next ten years.
Any offer coming from China for Alli is likely to be refused by both the player and the club. Alli put pen to paper on a new Tottenham deal last September and his current contract with the North London club is set to expire in 2022.
