The tension is mounting between Borussia Dortmund and their star midfielder Ousmane Dembele. The 20-year-old is understood to want to make a summer move to Barcelona but reports in Germany suggest that his current employer’s hard-line tactics are in danger of causing instability in the dressing-room at Signal Iduna Park.





Sports journal Kicker claims that Dembele has refused to talk to the club after they reportedly rejected a €130M from the Catalan giants for his services. It’s also believed that the player himself claims the Bundesliga side have gone back on their word in which they stated that if a big European club put in a fair bid, they would listen to the offer and not stand in his way should he decide to move.

Dembele failed to turn up for training on Friday and club chiefs have been unable to contact him to discuss the situation. The new Bundesliga season has yet to get under way but the player is unlikely to be included in today’s DFB Cup tie against FC Rielasingen-Arlen.



It has also been stated that Dortmund may have been willing to negotiate a lower price with Barcelona but Demeble’s latest actions have annoyed board members to the extent that they are now not willing to do this.