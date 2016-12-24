Dembele gets Zidane France’s player of the year vote ahead of Paul Pogba
26 December at 12:00No secret that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is a long time admirer of Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembele. The 19-year-old winger joined the Bundesliga giants from Rennes last summer for just € 15 million and he’s impressing in his first season in Germany with five goals and 12 assists in 24 games in all competitions.
Zidane closely watched Dembele when the Frenchman played against Real Madrid in the group stage of the 2016/17 Champions League campaign and, according to Marca, the 1998 France World Cup winner has voted the promising winger ahead of Paul Pogba for France’s player of the year.
The Spanish news outlet reports Zidane’s preferences:
- Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
- Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)
- Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)
- Ousmane Dembele (Borussia Dortmund)
- Paul Pogba (Manchester United)
