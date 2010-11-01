He may have the backing of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi but the future of French international Ousmane Dembele may rest away from the Camp Nou.



Antoine Griezmann.

According to Diario Gol, the 20-year-old winger may be used as part of a sensational exchange deal with Atletico Madrid for

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has failed to see the best from the youngster after he picked up a serious knee injury early in the season. Since his return to the squad however, his performances have been disappointing prompting speculation that a summer departure is imminent.



After rejecting a move to Manchester United last summer in favour of staying in the Spanish capital, Griezmann’s time at I Colchoneros looks set to be coming to an end at the end of the current campaign.



The Frenchman’s seemingly endless run in with the Atleti fans looks to be a sign that his four year association with the club is now being measured in months, not years.