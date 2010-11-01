Barcelona & Atletico Madrid linked with shock Dembele-Griezmann exchange
19 February at 19:30
He may have the backing of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi but the future of French international Ousmane Dembele may rest away from the Camp Nou.
According to Diario Gol, the 20-year-old winger may be used as part of a sensational exchange deal with Atletico Madrid for Antoine Griezmann.
Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has failed to see the best from the youngster after he picked up a serious knee injury early in the season. Since his return to the squad however, his performances have been disappointing prompting speculation that a summer departure is imminent.
After rejecting a move to Manchester United last summer in favour of staying in the Spanish capital, Griezmann’s time at I Colchoneros looks set to be coming to an end at the end of the current campaign.
The Frenchman’s seemingly endless run in with the Atleti fans looks to be a sign that his four year association with the club is now being measured in months, not years.
