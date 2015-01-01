Dembele missing from Barcelona training

Barcelona's expensive summer signing Ousmane Dembele reportedly missed the club's training session on Monday afternoon.



The 20-year-old Frenchman joined the Nou Camp based side from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for a then club record fee of 105 million euros fee. Injuries have hindered his progress though as he has made just five La Liga appearances and has failed to score even a single goal for the Catalans till now.



Mundo Deportivo understand that while Barcelona trained earlier today following their goalless draw against Getafe, Dembele wasn't seen with the squad.



Barcelona have confirmed that the Frenchman did not report to training because of a gastric problem after he limped out of yesterday's game due to a thigh injury. Youngsters like Adrian Ortola, Rodri Tarin, Jorge Cuenca, Marc Cordona, Ballou Tabla and Marcus McGuane also trained with the club's first-team squad.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)