Dembélé names his two favourite Barcelona players
03 September at 11:25Only eighteen months ago Ousmane Dembélé was a non-professional footballer and today he is the second most expensive player ever. The Frenchman is due to replace Neymar at Barcelona and Spanish paper Sport has released a very interesting interview with the 20-year-old.
Barcelona wanted to sign Dembélé one year ago as well but the Frenchman refused to join the Blaugrana opting to move to Borussia Dortmund for just € 15 million. Two weeks ago Barcelona paid € 150 million to take him from the Bundesliga.
Dembélé has told Sport why he refused to sign for Barcelona one year ago.
“At that time I had only played six months of professional football and I was not feeling ready”, Dembélé said. I wanted to learn and play the Champions League but I also wanted to play on a regular basis. I would have learned a lot but, at the same time, I wouldn’t have progressed as much. Luckily I’ve had another chance to join Barcelona and this time I couldn’t say no.”
The 20-year-old has also revealed to be a long-time Barcelona fan: “I remember two special games of the past. One against Chelsea and one against Arsenal. The Chelsea one was won by Barcelona with a last-minute goal by Iniesta, when I’ll meet him on the pitch I have to tell him. I used to have his poster in my room, he is a special player, he is a genious. I used to watch every game of Barcelona to watch him and Messi in action, I’ve tried to imitate them but it’s too hard. Messi’s style is simply amazing. He is the best player of all times.”
