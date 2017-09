Only eighteen months agowas a non-professional footballer and today he is the second most expensive player ever.and Spanish paper Sport has released a very interesting interview with the 20-year-old.Barcelonaas well but the Frenchman refused to join the Blaugrana opting to move to Borussia Dortmund for just € 15 million. Two weeks ago Barcelona paid € 150 million to take him from the Bundesliga. Sport ​Dembélé has told why he“At that time I had only played six months of professional football and I was not feeling ready”, Dembélé said.I would have learned a lot but, at the same time, I wouldn’t have progressed as much. Luckily I’ve had another chance to join Barcelona and this time I couldn’t say no.”​The 20-year-old has also revealed to be a long-time Barcelona fan: “I remember two special games of the past. One against Chelsea and one against Arsenal.I used to have his poster in my room, he is a special player, he is a genious. I used to watch every game of Barcelona to watch him and Messi in action, I’ve tried to imitate them but it’s too hard. Messi’s style is simply amazing. He is the best player of all times.”