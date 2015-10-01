French international midfielder Ousmane Dembele is prepared to continue his strike action until he secures his dream move to Barcelona. The 20-year-old, who has been punished by Borussia Dortmund for refusing to talk to club officials after the Bundesliga side rejected an offer from the Catalan giants for his signature.





The player has been suspended and on Wednesday he was pictured loading up his car as he headed to his homeland to await further developments. German newspaper Bild claims that Dembele has no intention of returning to his current employers before the end of the transfer window on August 31.

Barcelona sporting director Pep Segura has stated that the Blaugrana have been in conversations with both Dembele and Philippe Coutinho and was optimistic that both players would be wearing the famous jersey by the end of the month.



He told Spanish TV station TV3 that; “We are close to Coutinho and Dembele, we are discussing their conditions but we do not know when they will be sealed. We hope they will be Barcelona players this season."