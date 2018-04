"I'm not at my best, but I'm gradually getting better. I have to work on my stamina because I get tired quickly now. The criticism of my private life? In Barcelona, I have a better lifestyle than I had in Dortmund, where I didn't have a healthy lifestyle.

"Messi and Suarez? They give me advice. They've also helped me a lot on the pitch. It's difficult to adapt to Barcelona's style, of course. My future? I've signed a five-year contract with Barcelona, I will stay here for a very long time."

Dembele joined Barcelona ahead of the season for a fee of €115m, which is a price tag he hasn't lived up to yet, mostly due to his injury at the beginning of the season.

In an interview with Telefoot, Barcelona player Ousmane Dembelè talked about his adventure in Barcelona, revealing some of his struggles.