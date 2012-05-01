Departing striker will wear the captain harmband in his last AC Milan game
28 May at 14:40Departing AC Milan striker Keisure Honda will be the captain of AC Milan in his last game with the club, according to a report of Sky Sport (via calciomercato). The contract of the Japan International expires at the end of June and the rossoneri have already decided to part companies with the experienced striker at the end of the season.
Honda, 30, has played a bit part for the rossoneri this season. The Japanese has only played 131 minutes (eight appearances) managing one goal.
Today he will start his second game of the season against Cagliari today and Vincenzo Montella has decided to reward his efforts in training with the captain harmband.
The only Serie A game Keiusuka Honda started this season is the rossoneri’s 3-0 defeat to Genoa on the 25th of October. The Japanese netted his first goal of the season through a surgical free kick against Bologna last week-end.
Go to comments