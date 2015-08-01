Reports from France suggest that Manchester United outcast Memphis Depay is wanted in France. The 22-year-old Dutch playmaker is out of favour with boss Jose Mourinho and is believed to be wanted by several clubs around Europe including Serie A duo Roma and AC Milan. Now there is a new player in town with the news that Nice are also chasing the player and could also offer him away out of his Old Trafford nightmare.



Having arrived in Manchester to a huge fanfare in the summer of 2015, the Dutchman has been a huge disappointment and this season has seen him get virtually no game time under the Portuguese tactician. Recent photographs allegedly showing him smoking a shisha pipe is just the latest example of a lack of discipline that has seen the youngster tumble down the pecking order at the “Theatre of Dreams”. A January exit is now almost inevitable but his destination is still uncertain.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler