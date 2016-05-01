Memphis Depay.

According to reports in the Daily Star, Lazio are prepared to match Manchester United’s asking price for Dutch attacking midfielder

The journal writes today that the Red Devils are prepared to let the 22-year-old leave Old Trafford for around £12 million pounds, half of what they paid PSV Eindhoven in June 2015 and the club from the Italian capital are one of the front-runners to try to claim his signature.



Depay has been a huge disappointment since arriving in the Premier League and current boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly about to cut his losses to get the player out of the club and off the wage bill in January. Despite reports last week stating that his name is popular when it comes to global shirt sales; his performances on the pitch have been average to say the least. Everton have also been strongly linked with a move as boss Ronald Koeman looks for January reinforcements.





