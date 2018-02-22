Deportivo have only won one of their last 15 La Liga games against Barcelona (D4 L10); 2-1 at the Riazor last season.



Deportivo suffered their biggest defeat in La Liga history against Barcelona, 0-8 at the Riazor in April 2016.



The Galician side are unbeaten in their last four La Liga games (W2 D2); they were winless in their 15 previous La Liga games (D5 L10).



Barcelona are the first team in La Liga history to go unbeaten in their opening 33 matchdays in a single season (W25 8D).



The Catalonians are unbeaten in their last 20 away La Liga games (W14 D6), scoring in each one and kept a clean sheet in ten of them.



Leo Messi has scored 17 goals in his 16 games against Deportivo in La Liga, however, he hasn’t scored in his last two games against the Galician side.