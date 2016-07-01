Vincenzo Montella’s AC Milan will look to deal arch-rivals Inter a killer blow in the race for the top four when they face the Nerazzurri in an all-important Derby della Madonnina fixture at the San Siro this lunchtime.

Recent humblings at the hands of Crotone and Sampdoria saw Inter slip to seventh in the table, as the rossoneri grabbed an impressive 4-0 win over Palermo. The win at San Siro meant that Stefano Pioli’s men are now two points adrift of Milan and a defeat on Saturday could well mean that they will miss out on finishing inside the top four this season.





The new Chinese takeover, which was subject to numerous delays ever since last year, finally took place a few days ago, bringing about new found optimism at a club that has entered a new phase of transition. This phase however, isn't expected to be as painful as the one that has existed at the club over the past few seasons, but brings the promise of the acquisition of quality talent from Europe.

And optimism would certainly help the rossoneri when they take on the nerazzurri on Saturday. Milan have lost only one game in their last five league outings and that too was a hard-fought 2-1 loss at the hands of Juventus. This period of consistency has come about after an injury stricken one that saw Montella's men drop points against Sampdoria, Udinese, Torino and Napoli.





The directness that Milan brings to the table, with Suso and winter loan acquisition Gerard Deulofeu always looking to run at the opposition and take defenders to beat them, always acts as a threat to the opposition. While Inter will have to be wary of this threat, the exclusion of Mario Pasalic due to suspension is certainly a blow for Montella. Both Sampdoria and Crotone have managed to upset Stefano Pioli's men by holding a deep defensive line and playing on the break and it would be safe to say that Milan are a side that are better equipped to playing this way, considering the pace they have in wide areas and the presence of Carlos Bacca up front.

Deulofeu will be someone Inter will have to keep an eye on; the Spaniard is in great form after having arrived from Everton on loan in January. He has racked up a tally of two goals and three assists, but it's his overall contribution to the game that stands out. The 23-year-old is never afraid to take defenders on and leave them dazzled with his pace and trickery.

Predicted starting line-up:

Donnarumma; De Sciglio, Paletta, Romagnoli, Vangioni, Kucka, Locatelli, Sosa; Suso, Bacca, Deulofeu



Kaustubh Pandey