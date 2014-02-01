​

What better way to cap a super eventful week in Milan than with the Derby Della Madonnina. This derby presents the perfect opportunity to the Nerazzurri to shatter the excitement of AC Milan’s brand new owners following the end of one of the longest ownership sagas in Serie A history.



With the sale of Milan finally official, the derby has just gone up a few notches and all of the football world will be fixated on this encounter. There’s no denying the once great spectacle has faded in recent years due to the decline of both clubs but with the new owners coming in and European qualification at the forefront, the magnitude of the tie has increased.

Stefano Pioli’s men are in desperate need for a victory following back to back defeats against Samp and then dismally to Crotone last weekend and there is no better occasion to bounce back than in this clash. Inter seemed to have given us all some hope of a return to the glory days following back to back master classes in March against Cagliari and Atalanta respectively, however that bubble has been burst and they must get back on track if they are any chance to qualify for Europe. Pioli mentioned midweek that he feels the derby is perfect occasion for his team to bounce back as victory would have “double the value”.









Lapses in defence must be amended and supreme focus ensured if they have any chance of stopping the white hot Spanish duo Suso and Gerard Deulofeu. Gary Medel has looked shaky in recent weeks and with Gagliardini’s return, the Chilean could be dropped to the bench allowing Murillo to partner Miranda in the heart of Inter’s defence.



The wingback positions should remain the same with D’Ambrosio and Ansaldi lining up in what should be a continuation of the 4-2-3-1 system. Up front we should still see the trio of Candreva, Banega and Perisic behind out of form captain Mauro Icardi. There have been calls for Antonio Candreva to be dropped to the bench following some poor performances recently compared to the brilliant displays he was putting on earlier during the Pioli reign.



It’s no coincidence the dip in form has coincided with the absence of Roberto Gagliardini as the 22 year old has been key since his arrival, although it’s not all down to him. The Bergamo native is hopeful to return to the team for this one and hopefully he will be fully fit and ready to control the midfield as we’ve previously seen.Lapses in defence must be amended and supreme focus ensured if they have any chance of stopping the white hot Spanish duo Suso and Gerard Deulofeu. Gary Medel has looked shaky in recent weeks and with Gagliardini’s return, the Chilean could be dropped to the bench allowing Murillo to partner Miranda in the heart of Inter’s defence.The wingback positions should remain the same with D’Ambrosio and Ansaldi lining up in what should be a continuation of the 4-2-3-1 system. Up front we should still see the trio of Candreva, Banega and Perisic behind out of form captain Mauro Icardi. There have been calls for Antonio Candreva to be dropped to the bench following some poor performances recently compared to the brilliant displays he was putting on earlier during the Pioli reign.

Inter couldn’t have more to play for as the derby is perfectly set up, its 6th vs 7th and a Nerazzurri victory will give them the three points to leapfrog their rivals and put them in that final Europa League spot. Victory here will be the final chance for Inter to put a positive spin on the 2016-17 season, following an up and down campaign that we are getting all to accustomed to seeing from the Nerazzurri in recent years.



Probable Starting Line-Up:

Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Murillo, Miranda, Ansaldi; Gagliardini, Kondogbia; Candreva, Banega, Perisic; Icardi



​



Ciro Di Baselli

​