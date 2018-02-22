Deschamps and Zidane refues to rule out Juve return as Allegri-Chelsea rumours intensify
05 April at 13:15Zinedine Zidane made return to Turin earlier this week to see his Real Madrid side dominate Juventus at the Allianz Stadium. The Frenchman, a former Juventus star, was asked whether he’d like to return to Juve one day. Here’s what he replied: “Ever say never, I'm happy where I am now and I dedicate myself only to what I have to do. Of course I think only to Real Madrid I cannot think so much about the future, I live from day to day because as you know this position It's complicated.”
One of Zidane’s team-mates at Juventus, Didier Deschamps, also talked to media about his future and in an interview with Tuttospot he admitted that a return to Juve could be on the cards.
“I’ve already coached Juve, even if in some difficult conditions as the team was playing in Serie B. I am happy be France manager at the moment. Let’s see what will happen in the future. For sure I’ll need to be fluent in the language of the country I could eventually move into after my spell with France.” (read the rest of the interview here).
The statements of Zidane and Deschamps arrive in the days where speculations of Allegri moving to Chelsea at the end of the season are mounting.
According to The Daily Star, the Italian tactician has already given green light to a possible move to Chelsea at the end of the season even if his contract expires in 2020.
@lorebetto
