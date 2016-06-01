Deschamps comes to Pogba’s defense over Mourinho criticism
21 February at 16:00Paul Pogba is having "a very good season" at Manchester United and "is not struggling," France coach Didier Deschamps has told SFR Sport. Pogba has been criticized in recent weeks, with the 24-year-old lasting just over an hour before being substituted in his last two Premier League starts.
Pogba is expected to be one of France's key players at the World Cup, and Deschamps is confident that the midfielder is on track.
"I watch what he does -- he's not struggling. He had a little injury, he has been ill. For the moment, he's having a very good season with Manchester United," he said.
Deschamps also dismissed suggestions that the tactics used by United boss Jose Mourinho had limited Pogba's impact.
"Paul Pogba can play every midfield position, in a two or a three, without a problem," he said. "I have seen him play very well in 4-3-3, I have seen him very good in a two with us. It's not the same thing.”
"When we have three he has more freedom, he loves that, going forward, but when you're in a three you don't get as many touches. He's able to do that, he has the skills. He's creative, but he can also win the ball back and play it simple too.”
