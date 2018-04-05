Deschamps reveals reason behind Pogba’s struggles, drops Martial Juve hint
05 April at 11:45France manager Didier Deschamps has released an interview with Tuttosport talking about issues related with his national team as well as his former club Juventus. The French manager was also asked his thoughts on a few players of his national team. Two of those are Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.
“Pogba has taken no step backs”, Deschamps said.
“His performances have always been good, sometimes he doesn’t always play well but he is totally committed. I think he is still influenced by his record transfer of a couple of years ago.”
As for Martial, who has emerged as a possible transfer target of Juventus. Deschamps said: “Martial is contracted with Manchester United and they don’t want to sell him. Let’s see if there will be offers in the summer. I wouldn’t give him any advices, I’d tell my opinion, just like I did with Matuidi last summer.”
“I’ll tell him my opinion but I don’t know if he will be listening to me.”
