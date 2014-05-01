Despite the rumors, don't expect Darmian to leave in January

Rumors are heating up that Matteo Darmian has one foot out of the door in Manchester and another in the door in Italy.



Most recently, it’s been reported that Serie A’s Juventus and Roma are set to battle over the versatile winger. He’s had an up-and-down career in Old Trafford since joining Manchester United from Torino.



However, despite the numerous reports that say his transfer is imminent, you can dismiss a January move for the Italian.



With Manchester United locked into four completions (Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup) they’re going to need as many players as possible to counteract the wear and tear such a rigorous schedule will inevitably produce.



Added to their busy schedule is the looming World Cup this summer. In advance of the tournament, matches are more condensed than usual, leading to excessive fatigue.



Darmian will be necessary for Manchester United to achieve as much success as they’re capable of.