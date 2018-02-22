Details: Ajax set to hand new contract to Manchester United and Tottenham target
08 May at 11:55Ajax's Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target Justin Kluivert is set to be offered a contract extension by the Amsterdam based club.
The 19-year-old Kluivert has emerged as one of the best youngsters in the world over the last two seasons and has also attracted attention from a host of big clubs across Europe. The Dutchman has made 30 appearances in the Eredivise for Ajax this season, scoring as many as ten goals and racking up a tally of five assists.
Dutch outlet De Telegraaf understands that Ajax are set to offer Kluivert a new contract with Mino Raiola already having made his demand clear to the Dutch club.
Raiola happens to represent Kluivert and he has been stalling on Ajax's attempts at handing a new deal for nine months now and the club doesn't want to sell its prized assets on a free transfer when his contract runs out in the summer of 2019.
Raiola wants Ajax to offer his client a contract that will make him earn 1.5 million euros a season and it should also allow 20 percent of the transfer fee each to go the player and to the agent.
Ajax have put an asking price in the region of 40 million euros for Kluivert.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
