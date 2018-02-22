Brazilian starlet Arthur has emerged as a top transfer target for both Barcelona and Real Madrid. The blaugrana, however, are leading the race to sign the talented midfielder and according to reports in Brazil the midfielder’s move to the Camp Nou is almost done.The blaugrana have offered € 30 million plus € 10 million in bonuses. The payment of add-ons will be split in two instalments.According to the Catalan paper, Gremio will receive the 60% of the incomes, and the remaining 40% will be split between the family of the footballer and Celso Rigo who owns part of the player’s economic rights.Manchester United are not even close to reaching an agreement with Gremio and with the footballer who has agreed to move to Barcelona in 2019.The La Liga giants are close to finalizing the player’s signing, so much so Barcelona chiefs are in Brazil to close the deal with Gremio.