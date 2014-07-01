Napoli’s Italian star Lorenzo Insigne is set to miss the partneopei’s clash against Dutch side Feyenoord in the Champions League later today.

Insigne was taken off early during Napoli’s disappointing 1-0 loss to Scudetto rivals Juventus when the two sides have locked horns with each other this past week. A Gonzalo Higuain goal in the 15th minute had proved enough to hand the Old Lady all three points.

The 26-year-old has been facing injury niggles of late and has been ruled out of Napoli’s game against Dutch side Feyenoord because of the muscle injury that he suffered on Friday against Massimiliano Allegri’s men. The Italian hasn’t trained with the group and is a doubt for the game against Fiorentina as well.

The news will come as a disappointment for Maurizio Sarri’s men, who will need a win to stand a chance of qualifying and condemning second-placed Shakhtar Donetsk to the Europa League.

Full Napoli squad for Feyenoord game: Reina, Rafael, Sepe, Albiol, Chiriches, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Maksimovic, Maggio, Mario Rui, Jorginho, Allan, Diawara, Hamsik, Rog, Zielinski, Giaccherini, Callejon, Ounas, Mertens.