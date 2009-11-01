Inter star Ivan Perisic is going toThe Croat couldand Calciomercato.com has managed to learn the details of Perisic’s new Inter deal.The club’s executives have offered Perisic a new. Perisic is on a € 3 million-a-year deal at Inter at the moment andInter, however, refused to sell Perisic to Man Utd for less than € 55 million and the player is now going to extend his stay at the club.The player’s entourage has demanded Inter toas the player does not want to close door to a potential move to the Premier League. Inter are not open to match the player’s demands but they could add a ‘special’ release clause which would allow Perisic to leave Inter for a low price-tag if the Serie A giants fail to qualify for the Champions League.