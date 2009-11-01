Details of Perisic’s new Inter contract revealed. Is it the end of Man Utd’s dreams?
08 September at 13:26Inter star Ivan Perisic is going to sign a contract extension with Inter in the coming days, sources have told Calciomercato.com.
The Croat could put pen to paper on his new agreement at the beginning of next week and Calciomercato.com has managed to learn the details of Perisic’s new Inter deal.
The club’s executives have offered Perisic a new € 4.5 million-a-year deal until 2022. Perisic is on a € 3 million-a-year deal at Inter at the moment and Man Utd had offered him to move the Old Trafford for € 6 million-a-year earlier last summer.
Inter, however, refused to sell Perisic to Man Utd for less than € 55 million and the player is now going to extend his stay at the club.
The player’s entourage has demanded Inter to add a release clause in Perisic’s new deal as the player does not want to close door to a potential move to the Premier League. Inter are not open to match the player’s demands but they could add a ‘special’ release clause which would allow Perisic to leave Inter for a low price-tag if the Serie A giants fail to qualify for the Champions League.
