Details of secret clause included in Tevez’s Chinese contract revealed
30 December at 19:18Carlos Tevez has joined Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua becoming the best paid footballer in the world. The former Juventus striker will earn € 38-million-a-year but goal.com has understood that there is a secret clause in his contract which allows the Chinese club to receive compensation in case the Argentininan striker fails to settle in well in China and decides to leave his new club.
"The contract includes a part that allows for Carlos to come back if he does not settle in from now to November," the representative of Tevez Adrian Ruocco has told to Fox Sports.
"But it is like this: either he quits football or returns to Boca... if he goes to another team, they'll have to sell him. There is special dispensation concerning Boca and his wellbeing."
Goal.com has learned that Tevez will be asked to pay the 60% of his € 11 million transfer fee (roughly € 6,5 million) if he decides to leave the club before November.
