Details of Semedo’s Barcelona move revealed
01 March at 20:15Spanish daily Sport have revealed the exact figures and fees that were involved in the transfer of Nelson Semedo from Benfica to Barcelona this past summer.
The 24-year-old Portuguese full-back joined the Nou Camp based side this past summer and has done well since joining from Portugal. He has made 11 starts in the La Liga and has appeared five times from the bench. More so, he has made five Champions League appearances for the Catalans but his progress was derailed by an injury.
Sport understand that while Barcelona did pay a fee of 30 million euros to sign the talented right-back from Benfica, the Portuguese giants received only about 24.83 million euros from the transfer.
This was because the remaining 6 million euros or so were distributed among the FIFA Solidarity fund to compensate Sintrense, the club that made Semedo as a youngster and the club where Benfica signed him from. It were the commissioners of Sintrense that helped Semedo seal a move to Barcelona.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
