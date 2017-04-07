Gerard Deulofeu on a permanent deal look to be over. According to today’s

AC Milan’s attempts to sign Spanish wingeron a permanent deal look to be over. According to today’s Mundo Deportivo, the 23-year-old will return to his parent club Barcelona after the Catalan side decided to activate their buy back option from Premier League side Everton.

Having initially joined the Toffees on-loan, Deulofeu made his move to Goodison Park permanent in the summer of 2015 for just over £4M but inserted into that deal was the possibility for Barcelona to buy back the player after two years. Now it seems this will happen for a fee of around £10M.



This is a sucker punch to the Rossoneri who were hoping to try to take Deulofeu on a permanent deal themselves after he has impressed since his loan move to Serie A in January. Now it seems the only way this could happen is if the new Barcelona coach for next season (which is still to be decided) feels the player has no future at the Camp Nou.