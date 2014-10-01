Deulofeu can return to AC milan on one condition

Catalan media outlet Sport report that FC Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu's future at the club hangs in the balance and a departure is possible when the transfer window opens in January.



According to the report Barcelona coach Valverde is not impressed with the former AC Milan winger's performances this season and therefore he has given the green light for the player to leave. The player has spent the past four seasons on loan before returning to the Camp Nou this season where he has played a total of 883 minutes divided over 16 matches across all competitions, getting on the scoresheet twice in the process, against Malaga in the Primera Division and Real Murcia in the Copa Del Rey.



Furthermore, it is reported that Deulofeu does not want to leave the club but is aware that his days at the club are numbered and wants to play more and is therefore prepared to back his bags to make a move. Sport reports that he wants to return to AC Milan where he spent 6 great months on loan last season but a return to the Rossoneri could be problematic given that Barcelona want to sell him whilst Milan's financial situation does not allow for any big spending who are open to taking him back but only on loan.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)