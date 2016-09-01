Barcelona star Gerard Deulofeu could soon leave Barcelona to join AC Milan once again, reports suggest.

The 23-year-old Spaniard joined the Nou Camp based side from Everton after the Catalans took up the decision to activate the buyout clause for him. Since then, he has not played much for Barcelona and has scored only twice in all competitions, once in the La Liga and once in the Copa del Rey.

He has made only five starts and has now lost the starting spot too, having failed to replace the injured Ousmane Dembele.

While the winger doesn’t want to leave the club ideally, he knows that he needs more time on the pitch to develop. And he enjoyed his six-month stint at AC Milan last season and a return should not be ruled out.

Financial problems lie, though. Barcelona want cash but UEFA sanctions will likely not allow the rossoneri to spend in January. Loan is an option, but that seems a bit unlikely.