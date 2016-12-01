Deulofeu eyeing a return to San Siro, but with Inter Milan
15 December at 12:00Inter Milan winger Joao Cancelo has struggled to find playing time at the San Siro this season. So, in order not to risk his 2018 World Cup spot, the Portuguese international would like to return to Valencia as early as next month. Manager Luciano Spalletti, however, wants to keep him, unless a replacement can be found to take his place.
Enter Gerard Deulofeu. The Spanish international has fallen out-of-favor with Barcelona once again – despite the long-term injury to Ousmane Dembele. As such, the winger is looking to make a move away from Camp Nou, once again. His most likely destination is a return to Serie A, and could call the San Siro home once again.
After a stunning second-half loan spell with AC Milan last season, Barcelona were convinced of his abilities and kept him on the roster this year. But now it appears clear his style doesn’t fit that of the Blaugrana.
