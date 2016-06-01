Deulofeu: ‘I don’t want to be a prisoner of Barcelona’

AC Milan star winger Gerard Deulofeu joined the rossoneri in a dry loan deal this past January and has been impressing in his first appearances in Serie A. The player is contracted with Everton, but Barcelona have a buy-back clause to sign the player and take him back to the Nou Camp given that the Spanish winger is a product of the blaugrana academy. The 22-year-old winger has released an interview with Premium Sport and has also talked about his plans for the future.



“I’ve joined AC Milan on loan but I’m already feeling part of this club. I am here to play as much as possible. My future is a dilemma but I don’t want to be a prisoner of Barcelona”, Deulofeu said.



“I am proud to have played for them, but I am only focused on what’s going on now, I can’t live my life thinking to be forever linked with Barcelona.”



“I’ve chosen AC Milan because they’ve shown interest in me and because they are one of the biggest clubs in the world. I used to watch their Champions League games. I’d like to play the Champions League with them but it’s not time to focus on this yet.”

