Deulofeu or Verdi? Only one will join Napoli

According to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Simone Verdi still has some doubts over whether a move to Napoli would benefit his career. He is keen to move to the city of Naples, but is unsure of how much playing time he would get.



Sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli plans to sign a new winger for Maurizio Sarri, but Verdi does not want to play second fiddle to the likes of Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens and José Callejón.



The Partenopei have agreed a deal with Bologna, whereby they would pay €20 million plus bonuses for the former AC Milan star should he agree to the move. Verdi will meet with his agent shortly to take stock of the situation.



The 25-year-old enjoys playing with such freedom and regularity under Roberto Donadoni, while Sarri has so far refused to give him any such guarantees.



Meanwhile, the Vesuviani remain interested in Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu who is available following the Blaugrana’s capture of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool. That said, only one will arrive and for now it remains unclear who that will be.



(La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)