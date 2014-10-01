Deulofeu to Inter: latest updates

Ex-Milan forward Gerard Deulofeu has a few Italian admirers as Napoli and Inter Milan have interest in him (AC Milan might too). The Spanish International hasn't been playing a lot for Valverde's team (even with Ousmane Dembele's long injury) as he might leave the Blaugrana in the coming months. The nerazzurri would like to get him on a loan deal but it seems like Barcelona are pretty rigid on the transfer formula that they would like to get for him.



The Blaugrana might leave him leave on a loan with an option/obligation to buy but this remains to be seen. Deulofeu's current deal expires in 2019 as he only appeared in 12 games for Barcelona since the start of the season. He has one goal and one assist to his name as he might be looking for a new opportunity to get some playing time in the near future. He was pretty solid in his stint at AC Milan last season....