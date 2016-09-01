Deulofeu to snub Italy return?

Gerard Deulofeu had stated last summer that he wanted to return to FC Barcelona after a successful loan spell at AC Milan in the Italian Serie A. His wish was granted as he joined the Blaugrana a few weeks later. The problem? Things haven't turned out well for him as he hasn't been seeing much playing time even if Ousmane Dembele has been hurt for some time now.



His current contract will expire in 2019 as Deulofeu would like to stay on at Barcelona and try to earn some additional playing time within Valverde's team. Inter Milan have been interested in him according to Gazzetta dello Sport but is this a desired team for Deulofeu? He will first have to evaluate his situation at Barcelona in January but as Spanish paper Sport revealed, Deulofeu doesn't want to give up on his dream to play important minutes with FC Barcelona....



He has so far appeared in 12 games for the Blaugrana this season as he scored 1 goal and added 1 assist in all competitions.