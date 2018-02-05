Deulofeu: Why I left Barcelona, Messi
05 February at 12:45Gerard Deulofeu made his highly anticipated move away from Barcelona in January when he joined English squad Watford. The ex-AC Milan winger spoke about why he returned to the Premier League.
“I’m not a player who wants to stay on the bench or not be in the squad,” he said. “When I joined Barcelona I knew Neymar was in the team. Then he goes and in comes Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho. So my solution is to come here and regain my confidence.
“I have to play more minutes for my options for the national team. And I enjoy the style of the Premier League.
“Maybe La Liga has better players with Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but this league is special. In La Liga and Italy, you don’t see the smaller teams beating the big teams as often as it happens here.
“We saw Bournemouth winning at Chelsea in the last week. That’s why the Premier League for me is different.”
