The Gunners spent a massive

65 million on the very talented Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January window, but cannot use him in the EL tie with Ostersunds tomorrow night as he is cup-tied, having already played in Europe with Borussia this season.

This will likely force the North London side to play with Danny Welbeck, not a great notion when one realises how much they have struggled on the road this season.

Here is what the Gunners announced (via 101greatgoals):

Striker Alex Lacazette had an arthroscopy on his left knee in London on Tuesday morning.

The minor procedure was a success and he will now undergo a period of rehabilitation.

It is envisaged that he will return to the squad within four to six weeks.

That period is set to cover multiple key EPL and Europa games, and could force the Gunners to run new signing Auba ragged.

Squad problems have bedevilled Arsene Wenger’s sides for many seasons, and this one could have a big impact as the Gunners try to regain entry to the Champions League.