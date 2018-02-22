Di Biagio confirms Buffon availability for Italy

Italy caretaker Gigi Di Biagio talked from Coverciano on Monday afternoon, one the first day of training for his Italy training camp squad.



“I want to prove my worth, I want to do something good for this national team. Call me they way you want. That’s not my priority. Buffon? I’ve asked him to play 2-3 more games with us because a player like him can’t end his International career with the game against Sweden.”



“Barzagli confirmed me he wants to give up, Chiellini and Barzagli will be available to play. Right now he can’t join us because he [De Rossi] is injured.”



“Players are not important now. What counts is the team. I am an ambitious person, I know the environment very well. My future is not a problem now. We’ll discuss it later on. What I want to do i sto make it difficult for the federation toh ire somebody else.”



“I always watch Balotelli but I still don’t know if I will give him a call up, we haven’t taken any decision yet.”

