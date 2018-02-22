Italy, Di Biagio: 'Donnarumma could be the beginning of a new era for us...'

Italy's interim head coach Gigi Di Biagio spoke to Rai Sport a few minutes before the start of the England-Italy game, here is what he had to say:



"Donnarumma? I decided to give Gigio the start for many different reasons. I decided to go with him over Perin since I believe that we can open a new era with Donnarumma. Del Piero? I didn't need any support but it feels great to hear what he had to say about me especially considering the fact the he was such a great player. The players are available and have been listening to what I have been telling them. We have to stay positive since this is only the start for us. Tonight won't be easy since England have quality and they do well at Wembley stadium...".



Donnarumma is viewed as one of the best keepers in the world even if he is only 19 years old. The youngster appeared in 39 games so far for Milan as he will be one to look out for in the near future....